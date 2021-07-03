Did not sleep for 7 nights during oxygen crisis: MP CM

Did not sleep for seven nights during oxygen crisis: Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Chouhan also said that officials should keep an eye on the people going to and coming from neighbouring Maharashtra

  • Jul 03 2021, 22:43 ist
  • updated: Jul 03 2021, 22:58 ist
Around 80,000 people are being tested daily in the state, he said. Credit: PTI Photo

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Saturday said he did not sleep for seven nights when the state faced a severe oxygen shortage during the peak of the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic.

“I have no hesitation to disclose today that I did not sleep a wink for seven nights when the state faced an oxygen crisis,” he said at a program here.

"News came that such-and-such hospital will run out of oxygen in 30 minutes. We worked hard to make oxygen available. I used to talk to the driver of the oxygen tanker to find out where he had reached,” Chouhan said.

The state government was ramping up the health infrastructure and working to end the vaccine shortage to fight off a possible third wave, he said, adding that people must understand that the pandemic is not over. Around 80,000 people are being tested daily in the state, he said.

Chouhan also said that officials should keep an eye on the people going to and coming from neighbouring Maharashtra where a relatively large number of cases are being reported. 

Shivraj Singh Chouhan
Madhya Pradesh
Oxygen Shortage
Coronavirus
Covid-19

