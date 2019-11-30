Differently abled persons protest in Delhi for jobs

Around 400 differently-abled people staging protest in the national capital for the past five-day demanding the common merit list for all 'divyangjan' candidates across all railway zones.

The protestors, who gathered from different parts of the country at Mandi House alleged that despite they were qualified for the Group D posts in the railways, the national transporter was not giving them jobs.

The Indian Railways, which is currently recruiting to fill nearly 2 lakh posts in different categories, also reserved some posts for “divyangjan.”

Though two weeks back the protesters staged dharna in the same place, they have called off their agitation after railways officials assured to meet their demand. However again on five days back, protestors started thier agitation with fresh demand of merging of all jobs reserved for persons with disabilities (PwDs) in different zones and issuing common merit list. Protest entered fifith day on Saturday.

Traffic came to standstill in the Central Delhi for the past five years due to protest, as police have closed some roads.

The Railways, however claimed that it has met all the requirements under the rules in the recruitment process of but is still trying to find ways to accommodate the disabled agitators.

The railways said it has scrutinised a list of 184 'divyangjan' candidates across 10 railway zones submitted for consideration for jobs by the protesting group and found that none has secured the qualifying marks of 28 per cent.

Manoj Pandey, the member of Staff Railway Board, said the protestors demand having common merit list for all 'divyangjan' candidates across all railway zones not able to meet as recruitment was zone-specific.

Under the rules, one per cent reservation against each of four disability categories has been provided as per the Rights of Persons with Disabilities (RPWD) Act, 2016.

He also said that the entire recruitment process, including formation of panels, is almost over. Formation of panels means that zone has already been allotted to such candidates and some have joined the jobs also. In the circumstances, giving option for changing zone at this juncture is not possible, he said.