Digital library to educate tourists about Raj Assembly

The Rajasthan Assembly is set to open its doors for the tourists and educate them about the rich history of Rajasthan since Princely state to the modern times with its new digital museum that consists, important historical facts and the role of important legislative proceedings of the assembly through the big 3D screens.

Sprawled over 21000 square feet of the historic building of Rajasthan Assembly's first and second floor, the museum aims to highlight the role of political leaders, the history of the. The construction work of the museum was stated kicked off in presence of Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, Leader of Opposition Gulab Chand Kataria and Assembly speaker CP Joshi.

Claiming to be first of its kind of initiative, this 13.2 crore museum, It also aims to help research scholars, students, and the general public learn about these events and revolutionary decisions. And will also throw light on historical relevance from the historic cities of Jaipur, Hadauti, Marwar, Mewar, etc.

Speaking about the relevance of this project, the Rajasthan chief minister who inaugurated said that the museum will be the first-hand research lab for those wanting to pursue their career in humanities and political science. "The younger generation should be conversant with the political history and important proceedings of Rajasthan legislative assembly, which have been a source of historic decisions and policy-making decisions by the assembly"

"The struggle and sacrifices made by the freedom fighters and other great men and the policymakers and their contribution to the development of Rajasthan will be shown here", Gehlot added.

Stressing on the importance of the constitution, Assembly speaker CP Joshi said that the museum will also act as a guide towards the building and working of the Rajasthan Assembly. "People's faith in the democratic process will get strengthen after recalling the important policies passed in the assembly," Joshi said.

Laying stress on the importance of digitalisation in the present age, Gulab Chand Kataria, leader of opposition said that those interested in knowing about the historical decisions and contribution of leaders, the museum will act as a digital library.