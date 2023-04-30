BJP has 'commercialised' admin in MP : Digvijaya Singh

Digvijaya Singh accuses BJP of 'commercialising' administration in Madhya Pradesh

A minister in BJP-ruled Karnataka had to resign due to accusations of corruption, but the BJP gave him ticket again for Assembly elections

PTI
PTI, Bhopal,
  • Apr 30 2023, 00:02 ist
  • updated: Apr 30 2023, 00:02 ist
Congress leader Digvijaya Singh. Credit: PTI Photo

Congress leader Digvijaya Singh on Saturday accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government in Madhya Pradesh of 'commercialising' the administrative system.

A minister in BJP-ruled Karnataka had to resign due to accusations of corruption, but the BJP gave him ticket again for Assembly elections, he said, speaking to reporters at Jawad in Neemuch district.

"Commercialisation of the administrative system is the BJP's way of functioning as it believes in "khoob khao aur khoob khilao” (take bribe and give bribe) though the prime minister had said `na khaunga na khane dunga' (won't take bribe, won't allow others to take bribe)," Singh said.

Also Read | Digvijaya taunts Scindia, says he was 'Maharaja' in Congress, but just 'bhai sahab' in BJP

The former chief minister cited a recent case where a Janpad Panchayat president was held while accepting bribe from a sarpanch. He also alleged that government was recruiting some people without conducting even interviews.

Asked for a reaction, MP BJP secretary Rajneesh Agrawal said Madhya Pradesh has achieved hundred per cent targets in several flagship public welfare schemes and other states are imitating it. It was the BJP government that decided to use the direct benefit transfer (DBT) system, but Singh can not understand all this as he symbolised the worst governance the state had, Agrawal said.

