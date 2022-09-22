Digvijaya Singh heads to Delhi, likely to meet Sonia Gandhi today

Congress leader Digvijaya Singh is likely to meet party interim president Sonia Gandhi in Delhi today, according to news agency ANI.
Congress leader Digvijaya Singh will reach Delhi today. He is likely to meet party interim president Sonia Gandhi. He is a likely contender for the post of party president: Sources
(file pic) pic.twitter.com/WHWvG8veRr
— ANI (@ANI) September 22, 2022
