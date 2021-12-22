Dimple Yadav, daughter test Covid-positive

Dimple Yadav, daughter test Covid-positive

IANS
Lucknow
  Dec 22 2021
  • updated: Dec 22 2021, 17:35 ist
Dimple Yadav, wife of SP chief Akhilesh Yadav, has tested Covid-positive. Credit: PTI File Photo

Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav's wife and former MP, Dimple Yadav, and her daughter have tested positive for Covid-19.

Dimple Yadav and her daughter, Tina Yadav, have isolated themselves at home where they are being given necessary treatment.

Deputy chief medical officer (CMO), Milind Vardhan, has confirmed that Dimple Yadav and her daughter are Covid-positive.

Vardhan said that Tina got herself tested after she developed fever and when her report came positive, Dimple Yadav's sample was also taken on the basis of contact tracing.

Dimple's report also showed that she is Covid-positive.

The staff members in the family are also being tested.

