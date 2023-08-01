Directorate of Vigilance issues notices to 4 officials over engagement of fellows in Delhi Assembly

The Directorate of Vigilance on Monday issued show-cause notices to four officials, including the Delhi assembly secretary, over the alleged violation of rules and provisions of reservation in the engagement of 116 fellows at the legislative body.

The notices issued to the four officials of the Delhi Assembly – secretary, joint secretary and two deputy secretaries – by Special Secretary (Vigilance) YVVJ Rajasekhar gave them seven days to respond.

No immediate reaction was available from the Delhi Assembly or the ruling AAP.

"...you are hereby directed to explain as to why disciplinary action be not taken against you for various omissions and commissions for violation of not only rules and legal provisions but also for actively facilitating illegal engagements and actions connected thereto."

"If the reply is not received within seven days from the date of receipt of this notice, it will be presumed that you have nothing to submit in this matter and further appropriate action shall be taken in the matter as per rules," the notices read.

The officials were also accused of "helping engagement of political workers of AAP as fellows or associate fellows".

Delhi Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena earlier this month approved a decision to fire 437 independent consultants engaged by the AAP dispensation over alleged violation of constitutional principles of reservation and administrative law.

The AAP government has challenged the termination of the services of the consultants in the Supreme Court.

The Delhi Assembly speaker, in a letter to the LG on July 7, opposed the termination of services of fellows and associates at the Delhi Assembly Research Centre, saying any action taken against them can be treated as a breach of privilege and contempt of the Assembly.

Earlier, the services department of the Delhi government, on the direction of the LG, had asked the departments to terminate the engagement of the consultants, advisers and fellows. The finance department had also asked the departments not to release their salaries.