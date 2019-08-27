Discourage students from kite flying: Delhi government

The Delhi government on Tuesday directed schools in the national capital to discourage students from flying kites and sensitise them about the harm it causes to both birds and humans.

"Flying of kites is a common feature in Delhi. Flying of kites sometimes leads to accidents causing harm and injury to humans, animals, and birds. Kite flying becomes lethal and hazardous because of the metal-coated string used in flying kites.

"Often accidents involving kite flying have been reported causing fatal injuries especially during festivals," the Directorate of Education (DoE) said in a letter to school principals.

Terming it a matter of grave concern, the letter stated that the passion for it among the students should be discouraged by creating awareness about the danger which kite flying can pose to people, animals, and birds around.

"It can also interrupt electricity supply after touching high tension lines and overhead metro electric lines. This can be fatal also to the person flying kites," it added.

According to DoE officials, the heads of government, government-aided and private schools have been "directed to sensitize students and staff members during the school assembly about the menace of flying of kites".