Disinformation undermines right to free speech; a threat to democracy: MoS IT

Disinformation has the effect to undermine the fundamental right to free speech and is a threat to democracy, Minister of State for Electronics and IT Rajeev Chandrasekhar said on Sunday.
The reaction from the minister comes after the revelation of "Twitter Files", which shows that the microblogging site allegedly manipulated tweets and other information on the platform.
"Disinformation has the effect of undermining our fundamental right to Free speech n also is a threat to Democracy n Open debate. We must regulate n stop disinformation to ensure Safe&Trusted Internet n Democracy," Chandrasekhar tweeted.
Right to Free speech cant be a cover for its misuse n abuse by misinformation / disinformation.
We must recognize Big diff b/w robust debate of ideas VS blatant spread of damaging falsehoods. #Open #SafeTrusted #Accountable #Internet #IndiaTechade pic.twitter.com/tmkKDYbjRO
— Rajeev Chandrasekhar 🇮🇳 (@Rajeev_GoI) December 11, 2022
The minister had earlier said the revelations provide more cause to think about elements that the government should include in the proposed Digital India Act, which will replace the IT Act 2000.
He had said that Twitter has weaponised disinformation, which has come to a grinding halt now.
"Disinformation is created n spread to harm people, institutions and interests - ranges from distortions in electoral process, incitements to violence, fuel dangerous conspiracy theories," Chandrasekhar said in a tweet.
