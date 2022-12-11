Disinformation undermines right to free speech: MoS IT

Disinformation undermines right to free speech; a threat to democracy: MoS IT

Reaction comes after revelation of 'Twitter Files', which shows that microblogging site allegedly manipulated tweets and other information on the platform

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  Dec 11 2022, 21:03 ist
  • updated: Dec 11 2022, 21:03 ist
Rajeev Chandrasekhar. Credit: PTI Photo

Disinformation has the effect to undermine the fundamental right to free speech and is a threat to democracy, Minister of State for Electronics and IT Rajeev Chandrasekhar said on Sunday.

The reaction from the minister comes after the revelation of "Twitter Files", which shows that the microblogging site allegedly manipulated tweets and other information on the platform. 

"Disinformation has the effect of undermining our fundamental right to Free speech n also is a threat to Democracy n Open debate. We must regulate n stop disinformation to ensure Safe&Trusted Internet n Democracy," Chandrasekhar tweeted.

The minister had earlier said the revelations provide more cause to think about elements that the government should include in the proposed Digital India Act, which will replace the IT Act 2000. 

He had said that Twitter has weaponised disinformation, which has come to a grinding halt now.

"Disinformation is created n spread to harm people, institutions and interests - ranges from distortions in electoral process, incitements to violence, fuel dangerous conspiracy theories," Chandrasekhar said in a tweet.

