Diwali celebrated in Rajasthan sans fireworks

Diwali was celebrated on Saturday in parts of Rajasthan where people exchanged greetings and sweets.

This year, the festival is being celebrated without firecrackers as the state government has imposed a ban on its sale and in view of the possibility of health problems to coronavirus patients due to smoke.

However, there was little impact of the pandemic on markets people in large number were seen purchasing products.

Earlier in the day, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot tweeted that people celebrated Dhanteras and Chhoti Diwali without fireworks, hoping there would be no bursting of the crackers on the night Diwali.

He appealed people to not use firecrackers and celebrate the festival by lighting earthen lamps.

Houses and buildings were decked up with lights, flowers and other decorative stuff., as well as 'rangoli' designs drown on the floor.

Elaborate security arrangements have been made for the festival.