DMRC restores normal speed for metros crossing Yamuna

DMRC restores normal speed for metro trains crossing Yamuna bridges

Metro trains had been crossing the four Yamuna bridges at a restricted speed of 30 kmph as a precautionary measure due to the level of the river.

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Jul 15 2023, 12:21 ist
  • updated: Jul 15 2023, 12:35 ist
A Delhi Metro train passes above the floodwaters of the swollen Yamuna river at Mayur Vihar, in New Delhi, Wednesday, July 12, 2023. Credit: PTI Photo

Delhi Metro trains are now crossing the four Yamuna bridges at normal speed amid a fall in water level of the Yamuna on Saturday, the transporter said.

Metro trains had been crossing the four Yamuna bridges at a restricted speed of 30 kmph as a precautionary measure due to the level of the river.

Also Read: Swollen Yamuna recedes slowly, concerns remain amid rain forecast in Delhi

"Speed restriction imposed while crossing Metro bridges over Yamuna has been removed. All trains are running at normal speed now," the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) said in a tweet.

The four metro bridges are at Yamuna Bank (698.8 metres on Blue Line), Nizamuddin (602.8 metres on Pink Line), Kalindi Kunj (574 metres on Magenta Line), and Shastri Park (553 metres on Red Line).

Work on the construction of a new 560-metre-long bridge, the first-ever metro bridge over the Yamuna to be built using the cantilever construction technique, has been halted due to the rising water level of the river, a senior official said on Friday.

After wreaking havoc on lives and livelihoods in parts of Delhi close to it, the swollen Yamuna on Saturday morning followed a downward trend, albeit at a slow pace of a few centimetres per hour.

However, it is still flowing over two metres above the danger mark of 205.33 metres.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

India News
Delhi
DMRC
Yamuna
Delhi Metro

Related videos

What's Brewing

'Cirkus' failure was surprising: Rohit Shetty

'Cirkus' failure was surprising: Rohit Shetty

Jaishankar, Blinken add splash of colour to Asia Summit

Jaishankar, Blinken add splash of colour to Asia Summit

AI wrote housing Bill. Critics say it’s not intelligent

AI wrote housing Bill. Critics say it’s not intelligent

DKS inspects progress of underground metro stations  

DKS inspects progress of underground metro stations  

Macron's gift to Modi pays tribute to Indian soldiers

Macron's gift to Modi pays tribute to Indian soldiers

Chandrayaan-3 backed by different space agencies

Chandrayaan-3 backed by different space agencies

PM Modi gifts sandalwood replica of sitar to Macron

PM Modi gifts sandalwood replica of sitar to Macron

Missing children cases rising in Karnataka

Missing children cases rising in Karnataka

 