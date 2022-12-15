DNA of Walkar's dad matches with bones found in forest

DNA of Shraddha Walkar's father matches with bones retrieved from Mehrauli forest

The police said that the DNA of the bones retrieved from the forest matched with Shraddha Walkar's father

DH Web Desk,
  • Dec 15 2022, 13:34 ist
  • updated: Dec 15 2022, 13:50 ist
Walkar's live-in partner, Aftab Poonawala allegedly strangled Walkar on May 18 and sawed her body into 35 pieces and kept them in a 300-litre fridge. Credit: PTI Photo

In the latest update in the Shraddha Walkar murder case, the Delhi Police on Thursday confirmed that bones found in Mehrauli forest area belong to Shraddha Walkar. 

The police said that the DNA of the bones retrieved from the forest matched with Shraddha Walkar's father. 

Walkar's live-in partner, Aftab Poonawala allegedly strangled Walkar on May 18 and sawed her body into 35 pieces and kept them in a 300-litre fridge for almost three weeks at his residence in south Delhi’s Mehrauli before dumping them across the city over several days.

(With agency inputs)

More to follow...

 

 

 

