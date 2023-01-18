Do not want to be remembered for having given the national capital to anarchy, Centre to SC

The Centre has contended before the Supreme Court it does not want to go down in history as having given the national capital to anarchy as it sought reference of the Delhi-Centre row on control of services to larger than the five-judge bench.

A five-judge bench of the Supreme Court presided over by Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud allowed a plea by Solicitor General Tushar Mehta to file additional submissions.

Mehta said, "I have filed an application for reference."

The CJI replied, "We did not hear arguments on reference. It was never argued, now we are in rejoinder".

Mehta, for his part, asserted that reference is needed as they did not want to be remembered in history for handling over capital to complete anarchy. He also maintained mere delay should not be a criterion to reject its plea.

On this, the bench, also comprising Justices M R Shah, Krishna Murari, Hima Kohli, and P S Narasimha, said reference to a larger bench had to be argued at the outset, the hearing in the case was nearing the end.

The court, finally, reserved the judgement after hearing Mehta and senior advocate A M Singhvi, representing the Delhi government, for almost four-and-half days.

Earlier, Singhvi contested Mehta's submission.

Mehta said, "Reference is essentially on the ground that contours of federalism between Union and Union Territory require relook."

In its application, the Centre had sought reference to a larger bench of nine or more judges in the Delhi-Centre dispute over control of services for a “holistic interpretation” of Article 239AA of the Constitution.

In July 2018, a Constitution bench had held that the executive power of the Union government in National Capital Territory of Delhi was confined to land, police and public order.