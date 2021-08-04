Doctor hacked to death in clinic with sword in Uttar Pradesh

In a shocking incident, a doctor was brutally hacked to death with a sword inside his clinic in Uttar Pradesh's Sitapur district.

According to the police sources here, the doctor, identified as Munendra Kumar Verma, a resident of Mudrasan village in the district, had a clinic at Chauchiyan More area, a few kilometres away from his village.

Verma was examining patients in his clinic on Tuesday afternoon, when one Achhelal Verma, who carried a sword, barged into the chamber and bolted it from inside. Even before the doctor could understand what had happened Achhelal started hitting her with the sword.

Police said that one of the doctor's arms was severed along with the palm of the other hand. ''The doctor also suffered severe injuries on his face, chest and neck,'' said a senior police official in Sitapur.

He said that the doctor died on the spot. His father, who was also there in the chamber, sustained serious injuries while trying to save him, the police official said.

The accused tried to escape from there but was apprehended by a team of police, which happened to be passing from near the clinic, sources said.

Police said that a dispute over property was stated to be the cause of the killing.

Samajwadi Party supremo Akhilesh Yadav and Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra condemned the killing and slammed the BJP government over what they alleged was deteriorating law and order in the state.

''Such incidents trigger fear in the minds of the people.....this government is doing nothing except indulging false propaganda,'' Priyanka said in a post on Twitter.

Akhilesh also said that the law and order had completely collapsed in the state and no one was safe under the BJP rule.