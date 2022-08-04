Doctor held for trying to smuggle ganja into Tihar Jail

Doctor held for trying to smuggle marijuana into Tihar Jail

Information was received on Wednesday from Tihar Jail officials about the recovery of tobacco and ganja from one inmate

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Aug 04 2022, 21:12 ist
  • updated: Aug 04 2022, 21:17 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock photo

A dentist was arrested for allegedly trying to smuggle marijuana inside Delhi's Tihar Jail, police said on Thursday.

Information was received on Wednesday from Tihar Jail officials about the recovery of tobacco and ganja (marijuana) from one inmate Vikas Jha and visiting dentist Dr Varun Goel, a senior police officer said.

Also Read | Kashmiri separatist leader Yasin Malik ends hunger strike in Tihar Jail

Goel had brought tobacco and ganja inside the jail and was handing over it to Jha and Tihar Jail officials noticed it. Deputy Commissioner of Police (west) Ghanshyam Bansal said.

A total of 38 gram of ganja was recovered from Goel and 44 gram from Jha. Goel works with  Tihar Jail on a contractual basis, he said.

A case under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act (NDPS) has been registered at Hari Nagar police station and Goel has been arrested, police said.

Action against Jha has also been initiated and further investigation is in progress, they added.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Tihar jail
Delhi
marijuana
NDPS
Police
tobacco

What's Brewing

In Pics | 9 Indian companies in Fortune 500 Global list

In Pics | 9 Indian companies in Fortune 500 Global list

Navy's all-women crew carries out independent mission

Navy's all-women crew carries out independent mission

Up your immunity in rainy season with Vitamin D

Up your immunity in rainy season with Vitamin D

1,200-year-old Hindu temple in Pak opened to public

1,200-year-old Hindu temple in Pak opened to public

Pics | Fortune Global 500’s 10 most valuable companies

Pics | Fortune Global 500’s 10 most valuable companies

Volcano erupts in Iceland's capital in seismic hot spot

Volcano erupts in Iceland's capital in seismic hot spot

 