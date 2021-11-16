Doctor injured in Hyderpora clash succumbs to injuries

Doctor injured in Hyderpora encounter succumbs to injuries

Mudasir Gul, believed to be a dental surgeon, was injured in the firing by terrorists on Monday

PTI
PTI,
  • Nov 16 2021, 14:43 ist
  • updated: Nov 16 2021, 17:11 ist
Police has said two terrorists and a terror associate were killed in the encounter at Hyderpora Bypass here last evening. Credit: AFP Photo

The death toll in the Hyderpora encounter here rose to four after a doctor injured in the firing succumbed to injuries early Tuesday, police officials said.

Mudasir Gul, believed to be a dental surgeon, was injured in the firing by terrorists on Monday.

Also Read: 2 terrorists among 3 killed in Kashmir encounter

Police has said two terrorists and a terror associate were killed in the encounter at Hyderpora Bypass here last evening. 

One of the slain was Mohammad Altaf Bhat,  a resident of Old Barzulla locality. Bhat owned a hardware store and a cement dealership near the scene of encounter. 

Inspector General of Police, Kashmir zone, Vijay Kumar said the civilian was injured in the firing by militants.

"The house owner who was injured in terrorist fire, succumbed to his injuries. #Terrorists have been hiding on top floor of his building. As per source and digital evidence, he has been working as #terror associate. Search is still going on," Kumar tweeted.

However, the family claimed that Bhat had no links to militancy.

The PDP has demanded investigation into the matter. 

"These allegations are grave and merit speedy investigation. Least @JmuKmrPolice could do is handover the dead body to the family for a decent burial. Are even dead ones a threat to peace now?" the party tweeted. 

Watch the latest DH Videos here:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

India News
Jammu and Kashmir
Srinagar
Terrorist

Related videos

What's Brewing

Aapda mein avsar? Pharma cos minting $1K/sec from jabs

Aapda mein avsar? Pharma cos minting $1K/sec from jabs

How do pigeons find their way home?

How do pigeons find their way home?

DH Radio | Bengaluru public transport needs more buses

DH Radio | Bengaluru public transport needs more buses

First Asian American muppet arrives on ‘Sesame Street’

First Asian American muppet arrives on ‘Sesame Street’

Ukraine woos vaccine-wary with cash incentive

Ukraine woos vaccine-wary with cash incentive

 