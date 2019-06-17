Doctors, CM Mamata meet, strike ends

Junior doctors at state-run medical colleges in West Bengal withdrew their week-long strike following a meeting with West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday.

The much-anticipated meeting at the state Secretariat took place after several claims and counter-claims by the agitating doctors and the chief minister. Earlier in the day, it seemed that discussions may fall through due to disagreement between the sides over “live coverage” of the meeting. However, the chief minister agreed to the stipulation later.

“We are withdrawing the strike following our meeting with the chief minister and want to resume work as soon as possible. We want to give some time to the government to meet our demands,” stated a release issued by the doctors.

During the meeting, the 31-member delegation of junior doctors placed before Mamata a 12-point charter of demands comprising security issues at state-run medical colleges and lack of infrastructure.

To a query on action against those who assaulted the junior doctors, Health Secretary Rajiv Singh said five people had been arrested in the case so far.

“When a patient dies, often there is communication gap between doctors and his other relatives. Three persons should be employed at all state-run hospitals in different shifts for coordinating between doctors and family members of critical or deceased patients,” said Mamata.

She also said a senior police official will be appointed as the nodal officer to deal with security issues at the related hospitals.