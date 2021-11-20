Doctors in UP's Agra forced to bandage God's 'broken arm'

The doctors and para medical staff at the district hospital in Uttar Pradesh's Agra found themselves in a fix, when a priest carrying an idol of 'Laddu Gopal' (Lord Krishna in the form of a child) approached them and asked them admit the idol and plaster the its "broken arm".

The priest, identified as Lekh Singh, had also deposited the required fee and obtained a blank prescription in accordance with the rules before approaching the doctor, reports said.

The doctors, however, on finding that they were asked to treat an idol, simply left their cabins. Singh, however, remained adamant and continued to insist on admitting the Krishna idol.

The doctors were forced to relent to the demand of the priest after some workers of a saffron outfit also joined him and demanded the same and created a ruckus at the hospital. The broken arm of the idol was finally plastered.

Singh said that one of the arms of the idol was broken after it slipped from his hands while he was giving it a bath on Friday morning. "I immediately rushed to the district hospital and requested the doctors to bandage the broken arm...they were initially reluctant but later relented and did that," he said.

The staff at the hospital said that the registration slip issued to the priest bore the name of 'Shri Krishna'.

'Laddu Gopal' is worshipped by the disciples of Lord Krishna across the world. The idol is very small and is normally kept in a box. The disciples carry it wherever they go. They also bathe and feed the idol every day.

Watch latest videos by DH here: