50 Civil Hospital staff in Rajkot test Covid positive

Doctors, nurses among 50 to test positive for Covid-19 at Rajkot Civil Hospital

Officials said that their condition is stable and all of them are in home isolation

PTI
PTI, Rajkot,
  • Jan 23 2022, 15:04 ist
  • updated: Jan 23 2022, 15:04 ist
People queue up to get tested in Rajkot. Credit: PTI Photo

Around 50 staffers of the Civil Hospital in Gujarat's Rajkot city, including doctors and nurses, have tested positive for coronavirus, an official said Sunday.

Since none of them are in a serious condition, they are in home isolation, Superintendent of Civil Hospital R S Trivedi said. "Healthcare staff members of the hospital, who come in direct contact with the patients, were tested for Covid-19. Almost 50 of them, including paramedical staff, nurses and doctors, were found infected. But the good thing is that nobody is in a serious condition, and most of them are in home isolation," he told reporters.

Also Read — India's R-value further reduces, Covid-19 peak likely in next 14 days: IIT analysis

On Thursday, Gujarat had recorded 24,485 infections, its highest single-day spike, pushing up the state's tally above the 10-lakh mark. Gujarat's tally of active cases has also crossed the one-lakh mark, and is currently at 1.29 lakh, with a total 244 patients on ventilators, as per the health department's Saturday evening release.

There are 7,653 active cases in Rajkot district at present, as per the state health department's Covid-19 dashboard. The district has so far reported 69,414 infections and 61,025 recoveries, with 736 patients dying so far, as per the health department update.

