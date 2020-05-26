Doctors protest against harassment of healthcare professionals by police in Kashmir

Doctors at a super-speciality hospital in Shireenbagh here on Tuesday held a token protest against the alleged harassment of healthcare professionals by police in Kashmir.

The doctors were holding posters that read "they may stop us, beat us, strip us, arrest us but we will always be there for you".

A video of Chief Medical Officer, Bandipora, Dr Tajamul Hussain being stopped by police has gone viral on social media.

The medical officer was on way to inspect a quarantine centre and sample collection centre in the north Kashmir district.

Last week, a senior doctor was allegedly humiliated and detained for a day by policemen in Srinagar while he was on way to the hospital.

Dr Syed Maqbool, a senior cardiologist, had alleged that he was beaten up and abused by the policemen.

The incident has sparked outrage in the medical fraternity with Principal, Government Medical College Srinagar, Dr Samia Rashid calling for a swift action.

After the incident came to light, SSP, Srinagar, Haseeb Mughal had ordered a probe into it. He had said a complaint has been registered against the doctor for allegedly preventing a policeman from doing his duty.

The Doctors' Association Kashmir (DAK) has called for a one-day black band protest against these incidents.

"We are announcing a one day black band protest on Wednesday over the excesses by government forces against the healthcare providers," DAK president Suhail Naik said in a statement on Tuesday.