Don’t want to receive WhatsApp messages: SC to investors duped in Heera Gold case

Supreme Court judge Justice Sanjay Kishan Kaul on Wednesday expressed his displeasure at investors, duped in a case, sending messages on WhatsApp group, of which he is a part.

Justice Kaul told Additional Solicitor General S V Raju, “I don't want to receive WhatsApp messages concerning the case. Someone sneaks into my groups and leaves messages.” He pointed out that someone sent a message seeking justice to the group.

“We don't want to get into all of this,” he said.

“We appreciate the endeavour but this is not the way to seek justice," the bench added.

The top court was hearing an appeal filed by the Serious Fraud Investigative Agency (SFIO) in the Heera Gold Exim case, where the firm is allegedly accused of collecting Rs 5,600 crore deposits from investors.

The bench said the people who have been duped by the firm should refrain from adopting these tactics.

The bench, also comprising Justice M M Sundresh, also expressed dissatisfaction with the slow progress in the SFIO probe, especially in connection with the delay in forensic lab reports.

It has been two years and SFIO is unable to decode evidence due to lack of forensic labs, therefore its sympathy then lies with the accused, the court said.

“Number of courts have expressed views on inadequacy of the number of forensic labs and it remains unaddressed," the bench added.

The case is related to charges against the private firm and its directors of duping many investors, after luring them to invest in gold saving schemes.

