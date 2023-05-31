Don't allow contractors with criminal background to bid for projects: UP CM Adityanath to officials

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday said contractors with criminal backgrounds or "bad reputation" should not be allowed to bid for irrigation projects, a statement said.

Adityanath warned action would be taken against government officers in case of any failure in implementing the direction.

"It is crucial that no one with criminal backgrounds, mafia tendencies, or a bad reputation be permitted to bid on projects for the irrigation department. This should be ensured by examining it minutely while deciding on the contractor," Adityanath said.

"If this is discovered to be taking place and any government officer or employee is found to be involved, action will be taken against him as guilty of complicity," he said.

Adityanath made the remarks asking state officials to repair flood-prone embankments and cleaning drains ahead of of the arrival of southwest monsoon in the state to prevent waterlogging.

Speaking to senior government-level officials via videoconferencing here, the Chief Minister identified reviewed flood preparations in the state, urging better coordination between departments and prompt action by officials.

"As per the advice of experts, we have been successful in minimising the risk of flood by using the latest technology. Coordination between departments has been effective in ensuring that people are safe from floods. This year also, with better coordination, prompt action and better management, the safety of the people should be ensured in case of floods," Adityanath said.

The Chief Minister identified 24 districts as vulnerable to floods, and directed officials to collect sufficient relief materials and health kits, and asked all district administrations to have their own disaster plans.

Maharajganj, Kushinagar, Lakhimpur Kheri, Gorakhpur, Basti, Bahraich, Balrampur, Ayodhya, Azamgarh, Barabanki, Gautam Buddha Nagar, Prayagraj and Varanasi are among the most vulnerable to floods, he said.

Adequate relief materials, lighting arrangements and other necessary equipment should be collected in case there is a flood emergency, Adityanath said.

The Chief Minister urged for a better system of forecasting with the help of central agencies

"Maintain continuous communication with central agencies/departments. The assessment/estimation report received from here should be made available to the officers posted in the field on time. Efforts should be made to develop a better system of accurate forecasts," he added.

He also said that pre-flood preparations be carried out in the presence of senior officials and public representatives and should be completed by the first week of June.

"Districts should have their own action plan for disaster management. Youth should be trained with the help of NDRF/SDRF. District Magistrates must do physical inspections of sensitive places along with public representatives," he said.

Over 100 wireless centres have been set up in flood-affected districts, which should remain active throughout the monsoon period, he said.

Adityanath asked officials to be prepared for any outbreak of diseases, and asked them to be ready with special health kits. Chlorine, ORS, fever medicines, etc should be available in sufficient quantities, he said. A team of doctors should also be readied to visit the relief camps in case of emergencies," he added.