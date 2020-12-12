Don't cast aspersions on farmers, repeal farm laws: Bajwa

Rajya Sabha member and former Punjab Congress chief Partap Singh Bajwa on Saturday decried attempts by some Union ministers to cast unfounded aspersions on the motivations of the farmers agitating against the farm laws enacted by the Centre.

“In a tense environment, such statements would harm any efforts to build trust between Indians and the government. The farmers have been peacefully protesting since September and have followed the highest ideals of democratic dissent,” Bajwa said.

He urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to show magnanimity and withdraw the three farm laws to de-escalate the rising tensions between the agitating farmers and the Centre.

On Thursday, a group of agitating farmers had displayed posters of activists Umar Khalid, Sudha Bhardwaj, Varavara Rao, demanding their release from custody, prompting Union ministers to claim that the protests against the farm laws were being hijacked by Maoists.

“Such language should have no place in our democracy. It is my hope that those attempting to malign lakhs of Punjabis and farmers would cease to do so and instead focus on creating a truly deliberative process to reform the agricultural sector in India,” Bajwa said.

The senior Congress leader urged the government to go back to the beginning of the process and build a broad consensus across the nation for a long-lasting reform of agriculture in the country.