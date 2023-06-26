Don't share pics of slaughtered animals on social media on Eid: Jamiat's advisory to Muslims

Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind president Maulana Arshad Madani has asked Muslims to not share pictures of slaughtered animals on social media during the Eid-ul-Azha. While stating that sacrifice is a obligatory duty and there is no substitute for it in Islam, Maulana Madani said that in view of the current situation, Muslims must take precautionary measures. His comments come even as the BJP and the Congress are wedged in a tussle over the purported comments of Karnataka minister Priyank Kharge, son of Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, where he has said that cow vigilantes should not be allowed to break the law.

In an advisory to Muslims, Madani on Tuesday said that Muslims should not sacrifice forbidden animals, too. “In view of the current situation, it is important that Muslims take precautionary measures on their own. Avoid advertising, especially sharing pictures of slaughtered animals on social media,” Maulana Madani said.

He also suggested that Muslims must strictly follow the government guidelines while performing Qurbani, avoid the sacrifice of prohibited animals, and since the religion considers the sacrifice of a black animal instead, it is better to do so to avoid any kind of trouble. He also said that if “mischievous elements” prevent the sacrifice of a black animal, some sensible and influential people should take the administration into confidence, and then sacrifice should be offered.

“If, however, there is no way to fulfill this religious obligation, then a sacrifice should be offered in a nearby place where there is no difficulty. But where the sacrifice had been offered regularly, and there is a problem right now, so at least a goat must be sacrificed there, and registration should be done in the office of administration. So that there will be no problem in the future,” Madani advised.

He advised Muslims to take special care of cleanliness and said that animal wastes should not be thrown in the roads, streets and drains, but that they be buried in such a way that it does not spread any stench. “Muslims should not get disappointed with the current situation, rather, keeping faith in Allah, they should deal with the current situation with peace, respect and affection with others at every front,” he said.