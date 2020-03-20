Delhi Traffic Police asks not to visit their office

Don't visit our offices to collect driving licence, vehicle documents: Delhi Traffic Police

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Mar 20 2020, 21:33 ist
  • updated: Mar 20 2020, 21:33 ist

Amid the coronavirus outbreak, the Delhi Police on Friday asked the public to not visit the offices of traffic authorities to collect their driving licence or vehicle documents seized by personnel while issuing challans.

In an advisory, the Delhi Traffic police said people may visit traffic circles or offices only in case they have urgent and unavoidable reasons to get their documents back.

"They may continue to drive keeping a copy of the challan with them to be presented or shown to the enforcement officer on demand," said Taj Hassan, Special Commissioner of Police (Traffic).

Traffic inspectors will handover their documents with due precautions, the advisory said.

These precautions will remain in force till March 31 and will be reviewed on April 1, the advisory stated.

The traffic inspectors have also been directed to issue the advisory to all concerned using telephone numbers available in the records, it added. 

