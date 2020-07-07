Delhi's Covid-19 door-to-door survey completed

Door-to-door health survey in Delhi's Covid-19 containment zones completed

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Jul 07 2020, 02:26 ist
  • updated: Jul 07 2020, 02:26 ist
The earlier deadline to complete the door-to-door survey in city's containment zones was June 30. Credit: PTI Photo

The Delhi government has completed the door-to door health survey in the city's Covid-19 containment zones, covering around 3.68 lakh people, officials said on Monday.

Over 1.66 lakh antigen tests have been conducted in 445 Covid-19 containment zones, according to an official.

Follow latest updates on the Covid-19 pandemic here

On June 29, the Union Home Ministry had said that the door-to-door survey would be done in containment zones on priority basis by July 6, followed by a similar exercise across the city.

The earlier deadline to complete the door-to-door survey in city's containment zones was June 30.

Under the new rules, authorities have to delineate the containment zones on a micro level, instead of big ones.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Coronavirus
COVID-19
Delhi
Containment Zones

What's Brewing

New study in Spain adds evidence against herd immunity

New study in Spain adds evidence against herd immunity

China reasserts its Galwan Valley sovereignty claim

China reasserts its Galwan Valley sovereignty claim

A coronavirus vaccine in 40 days, ICMR?

A coronavirus vaccine in 40 days, ICMR?

Elyments: Meet India's answer to Facebook, Instagram

Elyments: Meet India's answer to Facebook, Instagram

 