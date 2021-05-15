Double mutant reason behind surge in Covid-19 deaths in Jammu

The double mutant variant of SARS CoV-2 (B.1.617) is the reason behind the surge in Covid-19 deaths in the Jammu region of the Union Territory, genomic data and epidemiological trend have indicated.

Genome sequencing of 158 samples from the Jammu division, which was done by the Biotechnology lab at the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) Delhi, revealed the presence of the UK variant in more than 60% of samples in March.

However, in April, the percentage of UK variants dropped to 47% and the B.1.617 increased to 38% that led to a sudden surge in Corona cases and deaths in Jammu province.

The data was shared with states by the National Genomic Consortium (INSACOG) of ten laboratories, including Genome Sequencing laboratories (RSGLs) of the Department of Biotechnology, CSIR, ICMR and Ministry of Health & Family Welfare.

Over the last few weeks, the Jammu division has witnessed more deaths than Kashmir even though the Valley is leading in infections, official data reveals.

In the first two weeks of May, the UT has recorded 60707cases, of which 38954 (64.17%) were reported in Kashmir and 21753 (35.73%) in Jammu. In the same period, J&K lost 744 people to the virus, of which 482 (64.78%) were in Jammu and 262 (32.22%) in Kashmir.

In April, of approximately 45,000 cases, the highest monthly total since the pandemic outbreak in the UT, Kashmir had reported 28,500 cases and Jammu 16,500. Of the 289 people who succumbed to Covid-19 in April, 136 were in Kashmir and 153 in Jammu.