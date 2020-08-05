Ambedkar's statue desecrated by man; act caught on CCTV

Dr Ambedkar's statue desecrated by man; act caught on CCTV

PTI, Shivpuri (MP),
 An unidentified man allegedly desecrated the statue of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar in Pichore town in Madhya Pradesh's Shivpuri district, a police official said on Wednesday.

The incident occurred on Tuesday night and was captured on CCTV cameras installed at the local bus stand, where the statue is located, he said.

The incident triggered tension in the area with Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) threatening to stage a protest on August 8.

Inspector of Pichore town, Ajay Bhargava, announced a reward of Rs 5,000 to anyone providing information about the accused person, who was seen wearing a mask at the time of the offence.

A case has been registered in this connection, the official said. 

