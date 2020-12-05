Plan migrant workers' rehabilitation: HC to MP govt

Draw plan to rehabilitate migrant workers: MP High Court to state government

It also expressed dissatisfaction over the information provided by the state government about the steps it has taken for these labourers

PTI
PTI, Jabalpur,
  • Dec 05 2020, 15:17 ist
  • updated: Dec 05 2020, 15:29 ist
Representational Photo. Credit: PTI Photo

The Madhya Pradesh High Court has directed the state government to draw a definite plan to rehabilitate the migrant workers, who returned to the state after being rendered jobless during pandemic Covid-19 outbreak.

It also expressed dissatisfaction over the information provided by the state government about the steps it has taken for these labourers.

A division bench comprising Acting Chief Justice Sanjay Yadav and Justice V K Shukla gave the direction on Friday.

"We are not satisfied by the chart produced by the state and its functionaries. Instead, they are required to draw out a definite plan to rehabilitate these migrated labourers so that they can earn livelihood in their home state," the court said in its order.

"Let the needful be done by the next date (of hearing) along with the status report qua other facilities that are being extended to the labourers, who have been identified for extending benefits under respective schemes," it said.

The court's direction came after a social organisation raised objection to the way the government filed a reply to its petition, the petitioner's counsel Shanno S Khan counsel said.

The government's reply carried only a chart and some information, but there were no details about the nature of job provided to the labourers, who are natives of Madhya Pradesh, and returned home during the coronavirus-induced lockdown, she added.

The government's reply stated that there are about 7,40,440 migrant labourers registered during the pandemic and employment was given to 44,634 of them, the counsel said.

"There are no details about various welfare schemes meant for the labourers, including provision of loan under Centre/state schemes and how many labourers got benefit of MNREGA," Khan added.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

COVID-19
Madhya Pradesh
MNREGA
Coronavirus

What's Brewing

Will artificial intelligence ever live up to its hype?

Will artificial intelligence ever live up to its hype?

40 years on, remembering the legacy Lennon left behind

40 years on, remembering the legacy Lennon left behind

DH Toon | Canada envoy summoned over Trudeau's remarks

DH Toon | Canada envoy summoned over Trudeau's remarks

Kannada film shot in record two hours, without any cuts

Kannada film shot in record two hours, without any cuts

Barack and Michelle: Scenes from a marriage

Barack and Michelle: Scenes from a marriage

Japan spacecraft nears Earth to drop asteroid samples

Japan spacecraft nears Earth to drop asteroid samples

China turns on nuclear-powered 'artificial sun'

China turns on nuclear-powered 'artificial sun'

 