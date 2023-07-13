Drinking water supply likely to be affected in Delhi

Drinking water supply likely to be hit in Delhi amid closure of water treatment plants

The Yamuna river swelled to a staggering 208.48 metres Thursday morning, inundating nearby streets and public and private infrastructure.

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Jul 13 2023, 15:55 ist
  • updated: Jul 13 2023, 15:55 ist
Representational image. Credit: iStock Photo

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday said water supply may be affected in parts of the city with the shutting down of treatment plants at Wazirabad, Chandrawal and Okhla following rising levels of the Yamuna.

The Yamuna river swelled to a staggering 208.48 metres Thursday morning, inundating nearby streets and public and private infrastructure, and causing immense hardships to people living in close proximity to the river.

Also read | Yamuna water level rises to all-time high in Delhi

The water level at the Old Railway Bridge crossed the 208-metre mark Wednesday night and rose to 208.48 metres by 8 am on Thursday. It is expected to rise further, according to the Central Water Commission, which has termed it an "extreme situation".

"The water treatment plants at Wazirabad, Chandrawal and Okhla are being shut due to rising Yamuna water level. Due to this, there will be a problem of water supply in some areas. These plants will start functioning as soon as the Yamuna water recedes," he tweeted in Hindi.  

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Arvind Kejriwal
Delhi
India News
Yamuna

Related videos

What's Brewing

Studies show direct link between unemployment & suicide

Studies show direct link between unemployment & suicide

Climate change shifted colour of over half of oceans

Climate change shifted colour of over half of oceans

Anthony Carrigan joins James Gunn's new 'Superman' film

Anthony Carrigan joins James Gunn's new 'Superman' film

Rushdie speaks of ‘crazy dreams’ about NY knife attack

Rushdie speaks of ‘crazy dreams’ about NY knife attack

Why the early success of Threads may crash into reality

Why the early success of Threads may crash into reality

Ohio doc loses medical license for TikTok livestreams

Ohio doc loses medical license for TikTok livestreams

FIFA to offer 20K free tickets for Women's WC in NZ

FIFA to offer 20K free tickets for Women's WC in NZ

A year of cosmic wonder with the James Webb telescope

A year of cosmic wonder with the James Webb telescope

 