Driver drags cop on bonnet for a kilometre in Punjab

The constable, Hardeep Singh, suffered injuries in the incident on Thursday

IANS
IANS, Chandigarh,
  • Apr 15 2023, 13:51 ist
  • updated: Apr 15 2023, 13:51 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

In a shocking incident, a car driver on the phone dragged an on-duty traffic police constable for almost a kilometre in Punjab's Ludhiana on the bonnet. The incident was caught on camera.

The constable, Hardeep Singh, suffered injuries in the incident that took place on Thursday.

The police have registered a case against the driver identified as Mukal Motu, resident of Fatehgarh Mohalla and his friend Monu for attempting to murder, besides other charges.

According to the constable, he gave the signal to the car driver to stop, but Motu tried to drive the car over him.

He fell on the bonnet of the car after which he was dragged.

According to Assistant Commissioner of Police Ramandeep Singh, the two accused have criminal records against them.

