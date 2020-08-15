Driver of IAS officer injured in accidental firing in Jammu and Kashmir

A driver of an IAS officer was injured on Saturday after the service rifle of an SSB personnel went off accidentally in Jawahar Nagar area of the city, officials said here.

The injured driver has been admitted to SMHS hospital for treatment, they said.

"An accidental fire went off by the weapon of an SSB personnel of 10 Bn deployed at the Government quarter in Jawahar Nagar due to which one JKP driver, Ghulam Nabi, sustained superficial injuries to the head," a police official said.

Ghulam Nabi was posted with the director, department of Information and public relations.