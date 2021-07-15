Drone spotted near Jammu Air Force station

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Jul 15 2021, 08:52 ist
  • updated: Jul 15 2021, 09:04 ist
Security personnel check a vehicle at Jammu-Pathankot National Highway, Tuesday, June 29, 2021, after troops spotted drones separately flying over Kunjwani and Kaluchak at midnight. Credit: PTI Photo

A drone was spotted near the Air Force station in Jammu last night.

Earlier in the morning on July 14, Border Security Force (BSF) personnel had opened fire at a flying object after they spotted it near the International Border (IB) in the Arnia sector of Jammu and Kashmir.

On the intervening night of July 13 and 14, a blinking red light was observed by the troops in the Arnia sector at a height of 200 metres on its own side, according to a statement.

More to follow...

