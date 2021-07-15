Drone spotted near Jammu Air Force station

A drone was spotted near the Air Force station in Jammu last night.
— ANI (@ANI) July 15, 2021
Earlier in the morning on July 14, Border Security Force (BSF) personnel had opened fire at a flying object after they spotted it near the International Border (IB) in the Arnia sector of Jammu and Kashmir.
On the intervening night of July 13 and 14, a blinking red light was observed by the troops in the Arnia sector at a height of 200 metres on its own side, according to a statement.
More to follow...
