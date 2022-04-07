'Drug addicts' steal taps, sewer lids in Lucknow

The police said this is the first instance of theft of taps, whereas theft of sewer lids is common

IANS
IANS, Lucknow,
  • Apr 07 2022, 10:44 ist
  • updated: Apr 07 2022, 10:44 ist
Representative picture. Credit: iStock Photos

A group of teenaged thieves allegedly stole taps and sewer lids from nearly half a dozen houses in Lucknow's Indira Nagar, leaving the residents flummoxed.

"The thieves, apparently, got access to the bathrooms and took off the taps. However, they did not take anything else. We fail to understand the purpose behind this kind of theft," a resident said.

The CCTV footage from the colony showed teenagers scaling the boundary wall of a house to commit the crime. The thieves also took away sewer lids from some of the houses.

A police official said while theft of sewer lids was common, this is the first time that taps have been stolen. "It is mostly the drug addicts who steal sewer lids and sell them to scrap dealers but we do not understand the reason behind stealing taps," he said.

Station House Officer (SHO), Indira Nagar, Ramphal Prajapati said a complaint has been received and the investigation was under way. "We are identifying the accused, and prima facie, it appears that some drug addicts have committed the theft. They will be apprehended soon," he said.

Lucknow
Uttar Pradesh
India News

