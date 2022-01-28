Drugs recovered along Indo-Pak border, BSF jawan injured

A BSF jawan was injured in an exchange of fire with Pakistani smugglers along the Indo-Pak border in Punjab's Gurdaspur district on Friday, and the force recovered 47 kg heroin, two pistols and some ammunition, police said.
The incident took place at 5:15 am in an area falling under border outpost Chandu Wadala.
Gurdaspur Senior Superintendent of Police, Nanak Singh, told PTI over the phone that 47 kg of heroin, two pistols, some live ammunition and seven packets of opium have been recovered.
The jawan suffered a bullet injury in his head during the exchange of fire between the Border Security Force (BSF) personnel and Pakistani smugglers, the SSP said, adding that he has been rushed to a hospital.
Check out the latest videos from DH:
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Will Japan’s leaders finally accept a female emperor?
'Living in a dark era': One year since Myanmar's coup
DH Toon: Save Rahul's Twitter, 'saving nation can wait'
Consult a doctor from home? Try these apps
Chief Minister, what shall Karnataka be?
DH Radio | A chat with Shruti Haasan on her birthday
Amazon 'paid workers' to tweet great things about it