Drugs recovered from Indo-Pak border, BSF jawan injured

Drugs recovered along Indo-Pak border, BSF jawan injured

The incident took place at 5:15 am in an area falling under border outpost Chandu Wadala

PTI
PTI, Chandigarh,
  • Jan 28 2022, 12:15 ist
  • updated: Jan 28 2022, 12:15 ist
Representative image. Credit: AFP File Photo

A BSF jawan was injured in an exchange of fire with Pakistani smugglers along the Indo-Pak border in Punjab's Gurdaspur district on Friday, and the force recovered 47 kg heroin, two pistols and some ammunition, police said.

The incident took place at 5:15 am in an area falling under border outpost Chandu Wadala.

Gurdaspur Senior Superintendent of Police, Nanak Singh, told PTI over the phone that 47 kg of heroin, two pistols, some live ammunition and seven packets of opium have been recovered.

The jawan suffered a bullet injury in his head during the exchange of fire between the Border Security Force (BSF) personnel and Pakistani smugglers, the SSP said, adding that he has been rushed to a hospital.

Check out the latest videos from DH:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Indo-Pak border
India News
BSF
Drugs

Related videos

What's Brewing

Will Japan’s leaders finally accept a female emperor?

Will Japan’s leaders finally accept a female emperor?

'Living in a dark era': One year since Myanmar's coup

'Living in a dark era': One year since Myanmar's coup

DH Toon: Save Rahul's Twitter, 'saving nation can wait'

DH Toon: Save Rahul's Twitter, 'saving nation can wait'

Consult a doctor from home? Try these apps 

Consult a doctor from home? Try these apps 

Chief Minister, what shall Karnataka be?

Chief Minister, what shall Karnataka be?

DH Radio | A chat with Shruti Haasan on her birthday

DH Radio | A chat with Shruti Haasan on her birthday

Amazon 'paid workers' to tweet great things about it

Amazon 'paid workers' to tweet great things about it

 