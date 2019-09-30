Drunk group of docs clash in hospital; destroy samples

The patients and their attendants at the medicine ward of the prestigious King George Medical University (KGMU) Hospital in the state capital were shocked, when they saw two groups of doctors violently clashing inside the ward.

The doctors fought a pitched battle with IV stands and bottles as a result of which many blood samples of the patients and the files containing diagnostic and treatment reports were destroyed.

Six doctors, all junior residents, were suspended by the KGMU administration. Two FIRs were also lodged in this connection, police said here on Monday.

According to the sources, the trouble sparked off after some junior residents from the orthopedic ward reached the medicine ward on the light of Sunday with two of their colleagues, who had consumed excessive liquor at a birth day party.

The junior residents at the medicine ward allegedly asked them to pay the registration fee before starting treatment. The orthopedic residents were enraged and allegedly assaulted them following which a free for all ensued.

The battle continued late into the night, sources said adding that the patients at the medicine ward and their attendants fled from there fearing that they could also get injured in the brawl.

Normalcy was restored after senior doctors arrived at the scene with the cops. ''We have suspended six doctors...both sides have lodged FIRs..we will also conduct a departmental inquiry and ensure stern punishment to the guilty doctors,'' said a senior KGMU official.