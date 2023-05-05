DU colleges asked to keep classrooms, labs open till 8 pm for 'optimum' use of resources

DU colleges asked to keep classes, labs open till 8 pm

A university official said there was no such mandate earlier

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • May 05 2023, 21:10 ist
  • updated: May 05 2023, 21:10 ist
Delhi University. Credit: AFP Photo

The Delhi University has asked all its colleges and departments to keep their classrooms and laboratories open from 8 am to 8 pm on all working days to ensure "optimum utilisation of resources."

The notification, uploaded on the university's website on Thursday, also asked the colleges and departments to submit an action-taken report by May 31.

The varsity in the notification said it changed the timings based on the guidelines of the University Grants Commission (UGC) to extend the benefit of all available resources to students.

The UGC's guideline meant for central universities and other higher educational institutions was issued on January 14.

India News
UGC
Delhi University
University Grants Commission

