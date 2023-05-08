DU professor in Harvard's Radcliffe Fellow list

DU professor S D Biju selected as Harvard's Radcliffe Fellow for contributions to amphibian research

Biju is the 60th fellow representing biological sciences and only the second individual in this discipline from India to achieve this feat

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • May 08 2023, 17:57 ist
  • updated: May 08 2023, 18:05 ist
S D Biju. Credit: Special Arrangement

Delhi University professor S D Biju has been selected as a 'Radcliffe Fellow' for 2023-24 by Harvard University for his "vast contributions to amphibian research and conservation", according to a statement issued on Monday.

In the past 23 years of this programme, Biju is the 60th fellow representing biological sciences and only the second individual in this discipline from India to achieve this feat, the statement issued by the Harvard Radcliffe Institute said.

"Biju had attracted global attention to amphibians in South Asia when his three decades of work discovered over a hundred new species, creating an upsurge in scientific knowledge," the institute said.

Considered among one of the most prestigious honours in research, the Harvard Radcliffe Institute Fellowship is awarded each year to 50 talented individuals from across the world.

As a fellow at Radcliffe Institute for Advanced Study at Harvard University —known as Harvard Radcliffe Institute — Biju will "expedite efforts to outpace nameless extinctions in India’s amphibian hotspots through discovery and documentation of species and identification of key biodiversity areas for conservation prioritization," the statement said.

"Biju's work will involve on-site collaborations with Harvard faculty, postdocs and students, and use of the rich specimen collections of the Museum of Comparative Zoology," it added.

"It is a great honour to be part of Harvard's Radcliffe community. I look forward to joining an extraordinary cohort of Radcliffe Fellows and advancing my missions in such an academically rich and diverse environment," Biju was quoted as saying by the institute.

Past Radcliffe Fellows include Jill Lepore, Samantha Power, Zadie Smith, Elizabeth Warren, and the Nobel Laureate Michael Kremer.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Delhi University
India News
Science News
Harvard University
amphibian

Related videos

What's Brewing

China: First ChatGPT arrest over fake train crash news

China: First ChatGPT arrest over fake train crash news

Witch-hunting survivors fight fresh battle in Jharkhand

Witch-hunting survivors fight fresh battle in Jharkhand

Unseasonal snowfall in Kashmir affects normal life

Unseasonal snowfall in Kashmir affects normal life

NASA launches two small satellites to track hurricanes

NASA launches two small satellites to track hurricanes

Sonam delivers speech at King Charles III's coronation

Sonam delivers speech at King Charles III's coronation

India’s poor need a hand, not alms

India’s poor need a hand, not alms

How BBMP clears stray cows from streets 

How BBMP clears stray cows from streets 

The ultimate guide to home insurance

The ultimate guide to home insurance

How to assess MLA candidates?  

How to assess MLA candidates?  

Attention to detail in poll ads engages voter

Attention to detail in poll ads engages voter

 