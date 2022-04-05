DU releases 2022-23 admission policy, CUET mandatory

Delhi University Vice Chancellor Yogesh Singh on Tuesday released the varsity's admission policy for the 2022-23 academic year and said eligibility will be decided on the basis of Common University Entrance Test marks.

The admissions to the university will be held through the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) that has been made mandatory for getting into 45 central varsities in the country.

Till last year, admission to the Delhi University was on the basis of cut-offs marks in Class 12 board exams.

Calling the new admission policy a landmark policy, Singh said except for the School of Open Learning and the National Collegiate Women's Education Board, admission to all undergraduate programmes will only be through CUET.

Singh also said during the e-counselling that will be held post the declaration of CUET results, they will admit 30 percent more students than the allocated seats so that in case of cancelation, the seats will remain at par.

"It is mandatory for all candidates to appear in CUET-2022, including those seeking admission to supernumerary seats. The eligibility criteria will be decided on the basis of marks obtained in CUET," he said.

In 50 percent seats reserved for minority colleges, 85 percent of the marks for admission will be taken from the CUET and the remaining 15 percent will be decided by the colleges, Singh said.

Admission to non-reserved 50 percent seats will be purely on the basis of CUET, he said.

Haneet Gandhi, Dean (admissions), said candidates will be able to appear for the CUET only in those subjects which they have studied in class 12. The merit will also be calculated on the basis of combination of only those subjects in which the candidate has appeared in the CUET, she said.

Gap year students will also be eligible to apply for CUET, she said.

There will be no disadvantage to anyone on changing the stream, Gandhi said.

There are three sections in CUET-2022. The first section is divided into two parts and consists of 13 languages in the first part and 20 languages in the second part, she said.

"It is mandatory for candidates to appear in at least one language for admission to the Delhi University, out of both these parts combined. The second section of the entrance exam consists of 27 domain specific topics. The third section is based on general knowledge which will be for admission to BA programmes only," Gandhi said.

She said for admission to most of the programmes of the Delhi University, a candidate has to choose at least three subjects from the second section, that is the domain specific subjects.

The second section is classified as two lists -- B1 and B2. The candidates have to choose the subjects appropriately so that not more than one subject is selected at a time.

Gandhi said the eligibility for admission to most B.Sc courses would be calculated on the basis of Physics, Chemistry, Mathematics or Biology. It is mandatory to obtain at least 30 per cent marks in any one language in CUET, she said.

For admission to Bachelor of Arts, a candidate will have to appear in the entrance test in any one language from section one and in any three subjects from the other section. Merit will be calculated on the basis of marks obtained by the candidate in the same subject and language.

For admission to BA (Hons) Economics, it is mandatory for the candidates to take the test in Mathematics in the CUET. Merit for this will be calculated on the basis of marks obtained in the chosen language, Mathematics and any two subjects, Gandhi said.

A candidate can appear for CUET in a maximum of six subjects, out of which one must be a language subject.

"Just like when we had cut-offs, we used to take best of four subject marks, similarly, here we will take into consideration the best score of CUET for admission to the Delhi University," she added.

BBA, BMS and BBE candidates will have to appear in any one language, Mathematics and as per section 3 of the CUET. For BA, B.Voc and B.Com programmes (popularly known as "pass" courses), candidates have the choice of a language along with one domain specific subject and a general examination or a three-subject test.

For admission to linguistic programmes, candidates can choose a particular language at CUET or take a test in any other language.

"However, preference will be given to those appearing in the particular language. Centralized e-counselling will be done after the test," Gandhi said.

After the CUET results are announced, there will be an e-counselling by the university. Candidates will have the option to choose the colleges of their choice and on the basis of their marks, they will be given colleges.

Vice Chancellor Singh said that before each counselling, the candidate will be given a chance to re-fill his or her preference.

There is a likelihood of three rounds of counselling being held, the third being a spot round, he said, adding that things will be clearer once the results are announced.

Gandhi said that the university's admission website, which will have illustrative examples, will go live on Wednesday.

The CUET forms will have drop down menus for choosing universities and courses, said a DU official, adding that the university will help the students during the counselling process in case they hadnt picked a course during the initial stage but wish to study it now.

"There will be a provision of help desk to assist the candidates in the selection of question papers and open house and webinars will also be organized to help the candidates" he said.