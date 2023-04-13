DU student kills self; police say exam stress

DU student kills self, police attribute step to exam-related stress

The student was preparing for National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET)

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Apr 13 2023, 20:11 ist
  • updated: Apr 13 2023, 21:32 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

 A 19-year-old student of Delhi University's Ahilya Bai College of Nursing allegedly hanged herself in her hostel room, police said on Thursday.

An initial probe revealed that she was stressed due to her performance in exams, they said.

College sources revealed that the second-year BSc Nursing student allegedly hanged herself on Saturday. She was preparing for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET).

Also Read | Rag picker crushed to death by JCB in Delhi

No FIR has been registered in the matter.

A senior police official said information was received around 5.30 pm on April 8 from Ahilya Bai Nursing Hostel MAMC that a second-year BSc Nursing student hanged herself from the ceiling fan after locking the door from the inside.

"The door was broken in presence of her parents and hostel staff. A crime team from the FSL (Forensic Science Laboratory) - Rohini was called.

"A suicide note was also found in the room. The matter has been found (to be) about depression...," the official added.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Delhi
India News
Exam
Delhi University

Related videos

What's Brewing

Bangkok revels in first post-pandemic Songkran festival

Bangkok revels in first post-pandemic Songkran festival

Hollywood cavalcade heading for Cannes film fest

Hollywood cavalcade heading for Cannes film fest

Houseboats in J&K’s Dal Lake struggling to stay afloat

Houseboats in J&K’s Dal Lake struggling to stay afloat

Ambedkar's portrait made using 18,000 notebooks

Ambedkar's portrait made using 18,000 notebooks

K'taka among six Indian states leading in green energy

K'taka among six Indian states leading in green energy

Act now to avoid a water crisis

Act now to avoid a water crisis

 