DU to begin registration for UG programmes on August 2

DU to start registration process for UG programmes on August 2

The last date for registration for PG programmes is August 21 and for UG programmes is August 31

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Jul 17 2021, 13:13 ist
  • updated: Jul 17 2021, 13:13 ist
A view of the Delhi University. Credit: Wikimedia Commons

The Delhi University will start the registration process for undergraduate programmes on August 2, acting vice chancellor P C Joshi announced on Saturday.

The registration process for postgraduate (PG) programmes will begin on July 26, he added.

The last date for registration for PG programmes is August 21 and for UG programmes is August 31.

"We have had an intensive meeting of our education committee and have now come up with the dates for admission for this academic session," Joshi said.

The admission process will be completely online like last year, he added. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Delhi University
Delhi
Education

Related videos

What's Brewing

Danish Siddiqui's photos unveil the world's dark side

Danish Siddiqui's photos unveil the world's dark side

After conquering Earth, Bezos eyes frontier in space

After conquering Earth, Bezos eyes frontier in space

DH Toon | DIY Olympic medal ceremony inspired by govt?

DH Toon | DIY Olympic medal ceremony inspired by govt?

How to make yum pancakes with a healthy twist

How to make yum pancakes with a healthy twist

This innovation makes paper bags stronger, reusable

This innovation makes paper bags stronger, reusable

 