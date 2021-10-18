Dubai inks pact with government to invest in Jammu and Kashmir

In a major boost to infrastructure development, the Jammu and Kashmir government has entered into an agreement with the government of Dubai for real estate development in the Union Territory (UT).

“Government of Dubai and the Government of Jammu Kashmir have entered into an agreement, which will help the Union Territory to scale new heights in Industrialisation sustainable growth. Today is an important day for the developmental journey of the UT of Jammu Kashmir,” the Office of Lieutenant Governor of J&K tweeted.

Another tweet said, “We are committed to develop a new industrial culture in Jammu Kashmir. This MoU is about Jammu Kashmir's prospects and I am confident it will set the pace in the business sector of the future that are key to the prosperity of the people.”

Union Minister for Commerce and Industries Piyush Goyal, who is in the valley as part of the Centre’s outreach programme, said that investors from Dubai will throng to Jammu and Kashmir after the agreement.

“During my recent visit to Dubai, the King expressed his interest to visit India, especially Jammu and Kashmir, to invest in the real estate business. I invited him and now the results are clear,” he told reporters at Raj Bhawan.

According to the agreement, investors can invest in building industrial parks, IT towers, medical colleges, super speciality hospitals and other sectors in the UT.

