Dust pollution in NCR: Air Quality Commission kicks off online monitoring

The Commission on Air Quality Management on Friday made it mandatory for construction agencies in Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana and Rajasthan to link up with an online monitoring system in order to keep track of the dust pollution originating at their sites.

The agencies have been asked to install low-cost but reliable PM2.5 and PM10 sensors at the sites to keep an eye on such dust particles and undertake mitigation measures accordingly. They would also have to provide video footage from the construction site to the portal.

This is one of the first clean up measures undertaken by the commission, set by the Centre earlier this year. The CAQM replaces the Supreme Court mandated Environment Pollution (Prevention and Control) Authority that used to look after air pollution issues for Delhi and its satellite towns.

As per the directions of the CAQM, all the projects (on plot area equal to or greater than 500 square meters) of construction and demolition under the territorial jurisdiction of Urban Local Bodies in the National Capital Region have to mandatorily register at the web portal.

Following the norms would help the project proponents to self-audit and certify compliance of stipulated dust control measures as they are expected to upload the self-declaration on a fortnightly basis, the Union Environment Ministry said in a statement.

Directions have been issued to Delhi Pollution Control Committee and other state pollution control boards within the NCR to strictly monitor compliance of dust mitigation measures.

Construction dust is one of the key air pollutants in the NCR, which continue to witness extensive developmental activities in Delhi, Noida, Greater Noida, Gurgaon, Ghaziabad and Faridabad.

According to the DPCC officials, nearly 30% of air pollution in Delhi and its surrounding is caused by dust from construction sites.

The Commission’s directives come days ahead of the stubble burning season in Punjab and Haryana, which will increase the air pollution level in the national capital.

