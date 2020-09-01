E-Stamping service through CSC launched in Himachal Pradesh

E-Stamping service through Common Service Centres (CSC) was launched in Himachal Pradesh on Tuesday.

Himachal Pradesh is sixth state after Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Gujarat, Assam, and Tripura to get this service through CSC, an Special Purpose Vehicle under Ministry of Electronics and IT.

E-stamping is a computer-based application and a secured electronic way of stamping documents, and is a replacement to the earlier prevailing system of physical stamp paper.

"Now with the launch of E-stamp service through CSCs in Himachal Pradesh, this service will be available to citizens of the state at their doorsteps, and this will facilitate availability of the service to remotest corner of Himachal Pradesh," said Dinesh Kumar Tyagi, CEO-CSC SPV, while inaugurating the service.

He appreciated the efforts of CSCs in the remote hilly areas in Himachal Pradesh providing key services to the grassroots citizens.

Vikas Singla, Area Manager-Stock Holding Corporation said "E-Stamps can be generated within minutes and is tamper-proof. Its authenticity can be verified online as each e-stamp generates a unique identification number."