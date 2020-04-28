Earthquake hits Himachal Pradesh's Chamba district

An earthquake measuring four on the Richter scale shook Himachal Pradesh's Chamba district on Tuesday. No loss of life or property was reported.

"The earthquake was recorded at 12:17 pm today," said Shimla Meteorological Centre director Manmohan Singh.

The epicentre of the earthquake was at the depth of 19 kilometres in the northeast of Chamba, he said, adding that mild tremors were also felt in adjoining areas including Kangra district.

Most parts of Himachal Pradesh, including Chamba, fall in a high seismic sensitive zone.