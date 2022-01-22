Earthquake jolts Jammu and Kashmir's Doda region

An earthquake of 4.0 magnitude hit Jammu and Kashmir's Doda district in the early hours of Saturday, an official said.
The quake occurred at 2.53 am. There are no immediate reports of any damage, Director Disaster Management Aamir Ali said.
He said the epicentre of the tremor was 10 kilometres below the surface of the earth in the Doda region.
