Earthquake of 2.3 magnitude strikes Delhi: National Center of Seismology

A low intensity earthquake of 2.3 magnitude struck Nangloi in Delhi, the National Center for Seismology said. The earthquake's epicentre was believed to be about 18 km West-North-West (WNW) of the national capital and took place at 5:02 AM at a depth of 5km below the surface.
The previous earthquake, registering a magnitude of 4.2, had taken place on December 17, with its epicentre 48km South West (SW) of Gurgaon, in Haryana. No damage to property or loss of life was reported.
