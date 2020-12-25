Tremors felt as 2.3 magnitude earthquake strikes Delhi

Earthquake of 2.3 magnitude strikes Delhi: National Center of Seismology

The earthquake's epicentre was believed to be 18km West-North-West (WNW) of the national capital and took place at 5:02 AM at a depth of 5km below the surface

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Dec 25 2020, 14:33 ist
  • updated: Dec 25 2020, 14:45 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock

A low intensity earthquake of 2.3 magnitude struck Nangloi in Delhi, the National Center for Seismology said. The earthquake's epicentre was believed to be about 18 km West-North-West (WNW) of the national capital and took place at 5:02 AM at a depth of 5km below the surface.

The previous earthquake, registering a magnitude of 4.2, had taken place on December 17, with its epicentre 48km South West (SW) of Gurgaon, in Haryana. No damage to property or loss of life was reported.

Delhi
Earthquake

