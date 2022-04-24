Earthquake of 4.2 magnitude hits Ladakh

An earthquake of 4.2 magnitude hit Ladakh on Sunday, officials said.

No reports of loss of life or any damage to property have been received so far, they said.

The quake struck at 2:53 pm in Kargil. Its epicenter was at latitude 36.02 degrees north and longitude 77.33 degrees east at a depth of 30 km, the officials said.

