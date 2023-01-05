Tremors felt in Delhi as earthquake hits Afghanistan

Earthquake of 5.9 magnitude jolts Afghanistan; tremors felt in Delhi

The epicentre was 79 km south of Fayzabad in Afghanistan at a depth of 200 km

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Jan 05 2023, 20:30 ist
  • updated: Jan 05 2023, 21:10 ist
Representative image. Credit: Getty Images

An earthquake of 5.9 magnitude jolted Afghanistan on Thursday and strong tremors were felt in Delhi and surrounding areas.

There was no immediate report of any injury to anyone or damage to any property.

The earthquake hit the Hindu Kush Region of Afghanistan around 7:55 pm. The epicentre was 79 km south of Fayzabad in Afghanistan at a depth of 200 km.

This was the second time in a week that Delhi was jolted by an earthquake. On January 1, an earthquake of magnitude 3.8 struck Jhajjar in Haryana and tremors were felt in Delhi and surrounding areas.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Delhi
India News
Earthquake
Afghanistan

What's Brewing

Ranji Trophy: Karnataka let advantage slip

Ranji Trophy: Karnataka let advantage slip

Turning cancer cells to cancer killers, vaccines: Study

Turning cancer cells to cancer killers, vaccines: Study

Redmi Note 12 5G review: It's just good

Redmi Note 12 5G review: It's just good

What can Ronaldo expect from Saudi Pro League football?

What can Ronaldo expect from Saudi Pro League football?

Delhi shivers at 3°C, logs season's coldest temperature

Delhi shivers at 3°C, logs season's coldest temperature

 