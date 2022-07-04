Earthquake of magnitude 3.2 hits J&K's Doda

Earthquake of magnitude 3.2 hits J&K's Doda

There have been no reports of any loss of life or damage to any property so far due to the tremor

PTI
PTI,
  • Jul 04 2022, 14:44 ist
  • updated: Jul 04 2022, 14:44 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

A low-intensity earthquake of magnitude 3.2 hit Doda district of Jammu and Kashmir on Monday but there were no reports of any damage, officials said.

The quake struck at 12.12 pm in Doda area of the Union Territory, the officials said.

They said its epicenter was at a latitude of 33.12 degrees north and longitude of 75.55 degrees east at a depth of 5 km.

There have been no reports of any loss of life or damage to any property so far due to the tremor, the officials said.

